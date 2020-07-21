site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Austin Hays: Back in lineup
Hays (knee) is in the lineup for Tuesday's exhibition game against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Hays left Sunday's exhibition against the Phillies after getting struck in the knee by a pitch, but the issue was never thought to be serious. He should be ready to take the field on Opening Day.
