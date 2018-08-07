Orioles' Austin Hays: Back with Bowie
Hays (ankle) was activated from the minor-league disabled list Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Hays is set to rejoin Double-A Bowie for the first time since landing on the disabled list with an ankle injury at the end of May. The 23-year-old prospect was hitting just .224/.259/.374 across 43 games with the Baysox before landing on the minor-league DL, so he'll look to turn things around now that he's healthy.
More News
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: To begin rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Resumes activities•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Shut down for one week•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Shut down through next week•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Seeing specialist for ankle•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Remaining in walking boot for two weeks•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...