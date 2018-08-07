Hays (ankle) was activated from the minor-league disabled list Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Hays is set to rejoin Double-A Bowie for the first time since landing on the disabled list with an ankle injury at the end of May. The 23-year-old prospect was hitting just .224/.259/.374 across 43 games with the Baysox before landing on the minor-league DL, so he'll look to turn things around now that he's healthy.

