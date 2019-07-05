Orioles' Austin Hays: Begins rehab assignment
Hays (hamstring) went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday on a rehab assignment with Low-A Aberdeen.
Hays landed on the minor-league injured list June 22 with the hamstring injury but is nearing his return after a brief absence. The 24-year-old figures to rejoin Triple-A Norfolk next week after the All-Star break.
