Hays (hand) will start in left field and bat second in Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hays was on the bench for each of the Orioles' last four games while managing a cut on his left hand, but he got the green light to rejoin the lineup Tuesday after coming out of Monday's batting practice session no worse for the wear. The 26-year-old may have to wear some extra protection on his hand while batting over the next several days, but the injury doesn't sound like anything that will force additional absences.