Hays went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a solo homer in Tuesday's win over the Astros.

Hays swatted his 15th and 16th long balls of 2023 on Tuesday, tagging Hunter Brown for a three-run shot in the third inning and Jose Urquidy for a solo homer in the seventh. The outfielder has now collected multiple hits in two of his last three games, a span in which he's 5-for-13 (.385) with five RBI and three runs scored.