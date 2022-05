Hays went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored during Friday's 12-8 win over the Red Sox.

Hays delivered a two-run shot during the eighth inning to cut the deficit to one run, and he walked and came around to score in the ninth to put Baltimore up 10-8. The 26-year-old extended his hit streak to seven games, and he's gone 9-for-27 with two home runs, nine RBI and six runs during that stretch.