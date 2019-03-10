Orioles' Austin Hays: Collects four RBI
Hays was 2-for-4 with a double, home run and four RBI during Saturday's spring game against the Rays.
Hays got the starting nod in center field and batted leadoff for the Orioles as he is garnering an extensive look in spring training. The 23-year-old is 8-for-25 (.320) with three home runs over eight spring games.
More News
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Knocks first homer of spring•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: No limitations entering camp•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Starts up running program•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Recalled from minors, placed on 60-day DL•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Recommended for surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...