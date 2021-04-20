The Orioles activated Hays (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Hays ended up missing just over two weeks with the right hamstring strain. The 25-year-old had been the Orioles' everyday left fielder prior to suffering the injury, and he should reclaim a regular spot in the lineup now that he's healthy again. However, he'll be eased back in to the mix Tuesday as a reserve with DJ Stewart picking up the start in left field in the Orioles' series opener versus the Marlins, according to Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com.