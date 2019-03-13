Hays went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and four RBI in Tuesday's spring game against the Yankees.

Hays started in right field and batted second as he is now 11-for-31 with four home runs and a 1.246 OPS in 10 games this spring. The 23-year-old is making quite the statement in spring training after missing the final few weeks of last season after undergoing surgery for a stress fracture in his ankle.