Hays could serve as the leadoff hitter once the season begins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Although Hays didn't have the most impressive spring as he hit .179/.273/.286 with three extra-base hits and seven strikeouts over 33 plate appearances, he's still likely on track to start the season as the Orioles' center fielder and their leadoff hitter. The 24-year-old only appeared in 21 major-league games last season, but he managed to record a .373 on-base percentage with four home runs and 13 RBI over that span.