Orioles' Austin Hays: Could serve as leadoff hitter
Hays could serve as the leadoff hitter once the season begins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Although Hays didn't have the most impressive spring as he hit .179/.273/.286 with three extra-base hits and seven strikeouts over 33 plate appearances, he's still likely on track to start the season as the Orioles' center fielder and their leadoff hitter. The 24-year-old only appeared in 21 major-league games last season, but he managed to record a .373 on-base percentage with four home runs and 13 RBI over that span.
