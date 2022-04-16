Hays went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Friday's 2-1, 11-inning win over the Yankees.

After crossing the plate in the seventh inning to tie the game at 1-1 for his first run scored of the year, Hays came home with the winning run in less than dramatic fashion, as he scored on a bases-loaded walk after becoming the phantom runner to begin the bottom of the 11th. Hays has struggled to make contact to begin the season, going 4-for-25 (.160) through seven games with zero homers or RBI, but his 5:6 BB:K has at least helped keep his OBP afloat.