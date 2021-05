Hays isn't in the lineup Monday against the Twins due to left hamstring tightness, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Hays is on the bench for the second time in the last three games, and manager Brandon Hyde revealed that the outfielder is managing a hamstring issue. However, Hyde didn't sound too concerned about the injury, so Hays should be considered day-to-day. The 25-year-old will be available off the bench if needed Monday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.