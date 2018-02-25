Orioles' Austin Hays: Dealing with sore lat
Hays was not in the Orioles' lineup Saturday due to a sore lat, Roch Kubatko of the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network reports.
Hays has yet to appear in a spring training game due to the injury, but Kubatko also reports he took batting practice and could have played Saturday. Apparently, manager Buck Showalter wanted to give the outfielder an extra day. He's expected to serve as Baltimore's designated hitter Sunday, according to Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com.
