Hays went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Yankees.

Hays was at the center of the Orioles' two-run sixth inning. He knocked in Cedric Mullins with a double before scoring on Trey Mancini's fielder's choice. Hays was out from last Friday to Monday due to a laceration on his left hand, which has forced him to wear a batting glove since he returned to the lineup Tuesday. The outfielder had gone 0-for-17 in his prior five games before busting out of the slump Wednesday. He's now slashing .296/.364/.456 with three home runs, 13 RBI, 13 runs scored and 10 doubles through 34 contests. He'll likely resume a starting role in the corner outfield now that he's in good enough shape to play.