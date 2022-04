Hays went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Athletics.

Hays plated Rougned Odor with a double in the fifth inning. This was Hays' first RBI of the season through 10 games. He's slashing .243/.349/.324 with two doubles and three runs scored while seeing a regular role in the corner outfield spots. He's also 0-for-1 in stolen base attempts.