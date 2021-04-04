Hays was removed in the third inning of Sunday's game against the Red Sox with an apparent leg injury, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. He went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI before departing.

Shortly after doubling in his second plate appearance of the day, Hays appeared to hurt himself while running the bases. Pat Valaika entered the game as a replacement for Hays, who should be viewed as day-to-day until the Orioles provide more details on his condition. Baltimore had pushed its lead to 6-0 at the time of Hays' removal, so the team may have just been exercising some caution by pulling him from the contest early.