Hays (knee) is expected to be fine after being hit by a pitch in Sunday's exhibition game, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hays is a little sore after Sunday's contest and may not play in Monday's exhibition game, but the issue isn't believed to be serious. The 25-year-old was already scheduled to leave the game after his at-bat when he was hit, and the team isn't concerned about his status going forward.