Hays is with Triple-A Norfolk, but is expected to open the year with Double-A Bowie, Steve Melewski of MASN Sports reports.

This has become something of a saga, as there doesn't seem to be a good reason for Hays to open the year at Double-A, and while he is with the Triple-A affiliate on Monday, Melewski says the expectation is that the Orioles' top prospect will open at Bowie. Despite what appears to be a disappointing assignment, Hays could still push for a promotion to the major leagues in May or June, as long as he is producing. Colby Rasmus and Anthony Santander will pick up the big-league playing time in the short term.