Orioles' Austin Hays: Expected to open at Double-A
Hays is with Triple-A Norfolk, but is expected to open the year with Double-A Bowie, Steve Melewski of MASN Sports reports.
This has become something of a saga, as there doesn't seem to be a good reason for Hays to open the year at Double-A, and while he is with the Triple-A affiliate on Monday, Melewski says the expectation is that the Orioles' top prospect will open at Bowie. Despite what appears to be a disappointing assignment, Hays could still push for a promotion to the major leagues in May or June, as long as he is producing. Colby Rasmus and Anthony Santander will pick up the big-league playing time in the short term.
More News
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Headed to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Optioned to Double-A•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Starting in right field Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Expects to play Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Not starting, but could play Thursday•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Hopes to fully return Thursday•
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...