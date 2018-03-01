Hays (lat) expects to resume playing in Grapefruit League games following the Orioles' off day Monday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

The Orioles elected to shut Hays down completely for the next three days after the outfielder received an injection Wednesday to address inflammation near his right shoulder. Hays expects to resume hitting Saturday and perform additional activities the following two days before the Orioles clear him for game action. The 22-year-old still looks like the leading candidate to win an Opening Day starting role in right field, but his margin for error may be smaller than it was entering the spring due to his injury and the Orioles' recent signing of veteran outfielder Colby Rasmus.