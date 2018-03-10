Hays (lat) is scheduled to play in a split-squad contest Tuesday after getting some long toss in earlier this week, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Hays was able to throw from 150 feet Friday and said that his right shoulder felt "the best it's been all spring." He was included as an option off the Orioles' bench during Thursday's game but failed to make an appearance as the club continues to play it cautiously with its top prospect. Barring any setbacks, Hays should at full capacity well before the beginning of the season.