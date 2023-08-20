Hays went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored, one stolen base and a walk in Saturday's 7-2 extra-inning win over the Athletics.

Hays did a little bit of everything from the No. 5 spot in the order. He hasn't hit for much of an average lately, going 8-for-33 (.242) over his last nine games, but six of his hits in that span have gone for extra bases. His steal Saturday was his third of the year and first since June 4. The outfielder is at a .280/.323/.452 slash line with 12 homers, 48 RBI, 57 runs scored, 30 doubles and two triples through 109 contests.