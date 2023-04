Hays went 5-for-5 with a homer, two doubles and two runs scored along with a steal during Saturday's loss to the Red Sox.

Hays came just short of the cycle, as he doubled in his final chance and decided not to take a chance on the bases. The homer came off Chris Sale in the first inning, and it's the first of the season. Hays was solid in the Grapefruit League after a disappointing 2022 season, and the success has carried over to begin the 2023 campaign.