Hays went 4-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-1 victory over the Cubs.

Hays singled in his first, second and fifth plate appearance and double in his fourth, eventually coming around to score on an RBI double from Adley Rutschman. It was the fifth-year pro's third four-hit game of the season, and he's currently slashing .267/.322/.444 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI.