Hays is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Hays will take a seat for the first time this season after serving as the Orioles' starting center fielder and leadoff man through the club's first eight games, going 3-for-28 (.107 average) with three runs, an RBI and a stolen base. Second baseman Hanser Alberto will ascend to the top of the order in the series finale in Hays' stead, while Cedric Mullins picks up a start in center field.