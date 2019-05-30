Hays (thumb) went 5-for-15 (.333) with a home run and three RBI over his last four games with Double-A Bowie.

Hays missed nearly the first six weeks of the season with his thumb injury, but he has played regularly since making his debut May 14, first with High-A Frederick and recently with Double-A Bowie. Hays has hit well in his most recent stop, and could see Triple-A action for the first time before long.