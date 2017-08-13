Play

Hays said despite better pitching, the transition into Double-A hasn't been overwhelming, Joe Wedra of SB Nation reports.

Hays crushed pitchers through 64 games at High-A, slashing .328/.364/.592 over 280 plate appearances, before earning a promotion in mid-June. Entering Saturday, the outfielder owned even better numbers (.345/.380/.661) through 41 games with Double-A Bowie. Hays' 2017 campaign will almost certainly earn him an invite to camp next spring.

