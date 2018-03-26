Contrary to a previous report, Hays will open the year at Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

It seemed odd when the Orioles announced Hays would be going to Double-A, but that was apparently a mistake. Triple-A, on the other hand, makes perfect sense, as the Orioles' top prospect has not yet played at that level and it will allow the team to get him some work against advanced minor-league pitching while also holding him down long enough to gain a seventh year of team control. Colby Rasmus and Anthony Santander figure to get at-bats for the O's while Hays spends the first month or two of the season at Norfolk. If he performs like he did at High-A and Double-A last year, Hays will become a popular stash in mixed leagues.