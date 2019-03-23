Orioles' Austin Hays: Heading for MRI
Hays will undergo an MRI within the next couple days after injuring his left thumb Saturday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
Hays sustained the injury while sliding into a base Saturday during a minor-league game. The 23-year-old was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk last Sunday despite a hot spring training, though his stay in the minors wasn't guaranteed to be a long one. The Orioles' outfield depth at Triple-A could take a real hit if Hayes faces a significant absence following the team's trade of Mike Yastrzemski to the Giants.
