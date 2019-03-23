Hays will undergo an MRI within the next couple days after injuring his left thumb Saturday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Hays sustained the injury while sliding into a base Saturday during a minor-league game. The 23-year-old was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk last Sunday despite a hot spring training, though his stay in the minors wasn't guaranteed to be a long one. The Orioles' outfield depth at Triple-A could take a real hit if Hayes faces a significant absence following the team's trade of Mike Yastrzemski to the Giants.

