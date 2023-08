Hays is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Colton Cowser will take over in left field against right-hander Tylor Megill. There has been no word of an injury to Hays, so it seems like simply a breather, something he hasn't had in several weeks. Hays was slow coming out of the break, but he collected four hits in Thursday's win and followed up with another hit and two more runs scored Friday.