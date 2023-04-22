site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Austin Hays: Hits fourth homer of season
Hays went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 win over the Tigers.
Hays opened the scoring in the seventh with a solo blast, his fourth home run of the season. He's currently slashing .324/.360/.966, but he's struck out 20 times across just 75 plate appearances.
