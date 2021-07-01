Hays went 1-for-1 with a pinch-hit solo home run in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Astros.
Hays came up to bat in the eighth as a pinch hitter for D.J. Stewart and led off the inning with a solo homer to left to extend the Orioles' lead to 5-2. It was his second home run in the last three games and it extended his hitting streak to eight games as well. Overall, the 25-year-old is slashing .249/.307/.434 with eight homers, 26 RBI, 32 runs scored, a stolen base and a 13:43 BB:K over 207 plate appearances.