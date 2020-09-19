Hays went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, an RBI and a run scored Friday but the Orioles fell to the Rays 2-1.

Hays provided the lone run for the Orioles when he took Tyler Glasnow deep to left to open up the bottom half of the fourth. It was his first home run since being activated off the injured list Sept. 14. The 25-year-old is hitting .227/.296/.307 with two homers, six RBI and 12 runs scored in 98 plate appearances as he'll look to finish the season on a strong note after missing a month with a fractured rib.