Hays went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 10-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Hays went only 3-for-16 during the four-game series in Toronto, but all three of those hits went for extra bases (two homers, one double). The outfielder has nine long balls, 37 RBI, 33 runs scored, a stolen base and 15 doubles while maintaining a .289/.351/.474 slash line through 60 contests.