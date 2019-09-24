Hays went 3-for-8 with five RBI and two home runs in an 11-10 loss to the Blue Jays on Monday.

Hays hit a three-run shot in the third inning and added a solo home run in the fifth frame. Hays has hit all four of his home runs in the last five games. The 24-year-old is now hitting .314/.364/.627 through 16 games this season.