Hays went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the White Sox.

It didn't take long for Baltimore to get on the board Sunday, as Hays smacked his homer in the first inning after Cedric Mullins got aboard with a single. While seeing regular time in the corner outfield spots, Hays has posted only a .247/.303/.434 slash line through 240 plate appearances. He's added nine long balls, 31 RBI, 36 runs scored and a stolen base. The outfielder will likely need to continue fending off DJ Stewart and Ryan McKenna for playing time in the second half of the season.