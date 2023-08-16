Hays went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Tuesday's 10-3 loss to the Padres.

Hays was a bright spot in an otherwise ugly game for the Orioles. The outfielder has needed a spark in recent weeks -- he has just three multi-hit efforts over 28 games since the All-Star break, a span in which he's hitting a mere .192. The slump has knocked his slash line down to .281/.321/.445 with 11 homers, 46 RBI, 54 runs scored, two stolen bases and 27 doubles over 106 contests. He's seen less playing time lately, and with Aaron Hicks (hamstring/back) on the roster again, Hays can't afford to stay cold at the plate much longer.