Hays went 4-for-5 with a double, homer, two RBI and four runs scored in Tuesday's win over Oakland.

It's the second time this season that Hays has picked up four hits in the first 11 games. The outfielder tied the game at 7-7 with his solo homer in the sixth, and an inning later he singled home Gunnar Henderson to give Baltimore the lead. Over his first 39 at-bats, Hays is now slashing .333/.366/.692 with three homers, six RBI and a stolen base.