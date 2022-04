Hays went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in a 12-8 loss Tuesday against the Yankees.

Hays hit a two-out, three-run homer off Jonathan Loaisiga in the eighth inning as Baltimore attempted to come back against New York. After going homer-less in his first 14 contests, the outfielder has now gone long in consecutive games. He's hitting .333/.395/.538 over his last 10, reaching safely in nine of those appearances.