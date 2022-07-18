Hays went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Rays.

After slumping early in July while battling a sore wrist, Hays has gotten back on track with multiple hits in three of his last four games leading into the All-Star break. He's gone 8-for-16 (.500) with two doubles, one homer and five runs in that span. The outfielder has enjoyed a fairly steady campaign so far with a .270/.325/.454 slash line, 12 homers, 46 RBI, 45 runs scored, a stolen base and 22 doubles through 85 contests.