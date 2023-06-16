Hays went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Hays provided the last run of the game with his eighth-inning blast. He's homered twice and driven in four runs over his last six games, and he's now batting .286 (14-for-49) in June. The outfielder is up to eight homers, 29 RBI, 36 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .306/.344/.507 slash line over 62 contests overall. He remains a fixture in the corner outfield for the Orioles, as Aaron Hicks has taken over center field with Cedric Mullins (groin) sidelined.