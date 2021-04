Hays went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI, three runs, one walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Athletics.

Hays recorded two hits in Saturday's loss to Oakland, and he stayed hot by homering in each of his first two at-bats in Sunday's series finale. The 25-year-old is now hitting .267 with seven runs and five RBI this year.