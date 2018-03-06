Orioles' Austin Hays: Hopes to fully return Thursday
Hays (lat) expects to return to outfield work Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
According to Kubatko, the outfield prospect hit and threw Tuesday and will act as the designated hitter for Wednesday's matchup. As long as everything goes off without a hitch, Hays should be good to go and ready to compete for the starting gig in right field once again. There's plenty of competition for the role, but Hays still appears to be the frontrunner at this stage of spring training.
