Manager Buck Showalter has been impressed with Hays' play since the rookie was called up earlier this month, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports. "I've been really impressed with his arm strength. He's shown some arm strength on some throws flat-footed," Showalter said. "The part of [Hays] I really like is that he's anticipating taking an extra base. But he's played under control pretty well with that. It's not a reckless aggressiveness so far."

The 21-year-old outfielder slashed .329/.365/.593 with 32 home runs, 95 RBI and 81 runs over 128 minor-league games in 2017. Hays played in 64 games at both High-A Frederick and Double-A Bowie, posting nearly identical numbers at each stop. Baltimore's third-round pick in 2016 is 6-for-19 with a home run and five RBI since making his MLB debut as part of September's expanded rosters. He's arguably the top fantasy prospect in the organization, and Hays is worthy of being rostered in all dynasty formats.