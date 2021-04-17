Hays (hamstring) took at-bats Thursday and worked at the team's alternate training site Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Hays has been dealing with a right hamstring strain that has kept him on the 10-day injured list since April 5, but he's continued to ramp up his workload recently. Manager Brandon Hyde said that he hopes Hays will be able to return to game action early next week. The 25-year-old went 2-for-10 with a double, two RBI and four strikeouts in three games prior to his injury.
