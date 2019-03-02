Orioles' Austin Hays: Knocks first homer of spring
Hays went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Friday's game against the Yankees.
Hays struck out in his first two at-bats before leaving the yard for the first time this spring in his final trip to the plate. The 23-year-old is now 4-for-12 through four Grapefruit League games.
