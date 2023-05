Hays went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Angels.

Hays is hitting .313 (15-for-48) in May, which is right in line with his .312 batting average for the season. He got another look at leadoff versus southpaw Tyler Anderson, as Cedric Mullins received a day off Thursday. Hays has added an .859 OPS, five home runs, 14 RBI, 24 runs scored, one stolen base, 10 doubles and a triple through 39 contests this season. He remains a near-everyday player in left field.