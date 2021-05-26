Hays (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Hays had missed the last two games due to a left hamstring strain and wasn't expected to return to the lineup for Wednesday's series finale in Minnesota. The outfielder will have additional time to recover, but it's not yet clear whether he'll spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the injured list. Ryan McKenna was recalled by the Orioles in a corresponding move, while DJ Stewart could serve as the primary left fielder in Hays' absence.