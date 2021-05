Hays went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Yankees.

Hays' only hit of the night came in the first when he took Corey Kluber deep to left to even the game at 1-1. It was his fifth home run of the year as he's already surpassed his total from 2020 in 28 fewer plate appearances. Overall, the 25-year-old is slashing .250/.314/.479 with 13 RBI and 19 runs scored.