Hays went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Yankees.

Hays went yard in the seventh inning, for his first homer since May 5. His other RBI came on a groundout in the 11th inning. He's starting to find his way at the plate, hitting safely in five straight games, going 5-for-19 (.263) in that span. The outfielder is at a .284/.352/.439 slash line with four long balls, 20 RBI, 18 runs scored and 11 doubles through 40 contests. He's 0-for-1 in stolen base attempts this year.