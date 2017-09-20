Hays is leading off Wednesday against the Red Sox, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

With Manny Machado (illness) and Tim Beckham (dental procedure) out, Hays moves to the top of the lineup. He has been confined to the bottom two spots of the order since his surprise promotion from Double-A and is hitting an impressive .304/.333/.522 with one home run in 24 plate appearances. His 7:1 K:BB and .400 BABIP suggest this run of success is unsustainable. Even though he has the platoon advantage, Hays will be up against Chris Sale in this contest, so he is not a slam dunk in daily contests despite the advantageous spot in the order. Nonetheless, Hays is one of the top prospects in baseball and could open 2018 on the big-league roster despite having never played a game at Triple-A.